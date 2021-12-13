First Alert Forecast (12/13 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

After a nice cool off this past weekend, we are once again the the midst of another warming trend as temperatures today will reach the mid/upper 60s. For perspective, the average high temperature this time of year in Lawton is 54 degrees. Mostly sunny skies due to an overbearing high pressure ridge will warm us up from the cool temperatures this morning with winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. There are elevated fire weather conditions in place this afternoon for a couple of our far northwestern counties in Texoma.

Tonight will see a cool-off into the low/mid 40s as we will start out with mostly clear skies, but an increase in moisture early tomorrow morning will bring mostly cloudy skies to start off Tuesday along with some patch fog around sunrise.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, seeing the greatest amount of cloudy coverage in the morning before gradually tapering off in the afternoon. Winds will be breezier out of the south at 10-20 mph, with gusts up to 25-30 mph. Temperatures warm up to the mid/upper 70s as elevated fire weather conditions persist.

Wednesday looks to be reminiscent of last week as temperatures soar into the upper 70s and low 80s with strong winds out of the south at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 30-40 mph. Record-breaking temperatures are possible again across Texoma due to strong warm air advection associated with the southerly winds and pre-frontal warming ahead of cold front moving through overnight into Thursday. A few stray showers are possible throughout the day but coverage is not great. Critical fire weather conditions are in place for our western and northern counties as a fire weather watch has been issued for the counties of Beckham, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Washita, and Hardeman counties and will last from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm for Wednesday.

Following the cold front, high temperatures fall to the low 60s on Thursday and Friday. Another cold front on Friday will bring a greater chance for widely scattered showers and storms, with rain chances looking to last into the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be much cooler following the front in the mid/upper 40s.

