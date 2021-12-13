First Alert Forecast | 12/13PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Another dry and warm airmass is currently overhead. Temperatures today we’re very warm and will stay mild through the night. Expect temperatures by tomorrow morning only to fall into the mid 40s. This is 15 to 20 degrees above average for overnight low normals. Dewpoints (moisture in the atmosphere) will increase into the 60s (a bit muggy). With the extra moisture in place and cloud cover, there will likely be fog to start off your Tuesday morning. By the afternoon tomorrow, daytime highs will soar into the low to mid 70s, again, 20 to 30 degrees above average-- approaching breaking records. Skies will remain partly cloudy and winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15mph. Gusts will be as high as the low 20s.

Wednesday morning will start off cloudy over much of the area with areas of light rain/drizzle possible across portions of central/southern Oklahoma with clouds eroding from west to east as the day goes on. Temperatures will start in the mid 50s before rising into the low 80s by the afternoon. It’ll be a windy Wednesday. Many locations may experience wind gusts over 45 mph. Sustained winds will be out of the south at 20 to 30mph. Strong winds and areas of blowing dust are expected across northwestern counties. Well above average temperatures and minimum relative humidity in the mid teens will also be present, resulting in critical to extreme fire weather conditions. Any fires that start in this environment will become very difficult to control. Thankfully, the wind speeds should decrease fairly quickly near sunset Wednesday evening. Models are hinting at some eastern counties picking up on isolated rain showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms but the overall threat remains low.

The first cold front of this week will arrive Wednesday night. Winds following the front will shift towards the north to northeast at 10 to 15mph. Thursday will be cooler (more seasonable) with daytime highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Skies will remain partly cloudy. Once again, a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out.

There is a greater chance for widely scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day on Friday. Many western counties will likely stay dry as the threat for precipitation looks to stay confined to counties along and southeast of I-44. Friday’s temperatures will rise into the low 60s. Southwest winds will remain light at 5 to 15mph.

The second cold front will move in Friday evening allowing for another surge of cooler temperatures. This reinforcement will provide our area with more seasonable temperatures this weekend. Saturday will top out in the low to mid 40s with upper 40s to low 50s expected on Sunday.

Have a good Tuesday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

