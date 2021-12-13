Lawton business collecting Christmas donations for hospice care patients

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton business is collecting donations to help hospice patients have a Merry Christmas.

Hospice patients are those who are nearing the end of their life. Complete Hospice in Lawton hoping to make those people more comfortable this holiday season by giving them things like pajamas, socks and slippers.

“So many of our patients do not have family that are local. Their children are out of state, they can’t necessarily get here. That’s hard, that’s really, really hard,” said Volunteer Coordinator Nicole Berryman.

“It’s a great impact on the patients. They don’t feel so alone in the last stages of their life. It gives them comfort and it makes them feel needed and wanted,” said Volunteer Claudia List.

“The littlest things are so big for them. What seems so small to us is so huge to them. A lot of the patients are in a facility, and they don’t have a whole lot of interaction with their family, they’re not out and about in the community. The little bit of time and extra that are given to them is huge,” said Patient Care Coordinator for Complete Hospice Kitt Ford.

In addition to the donations, they also looking for more people to volunteer to pick items up and deliver them to the 50 patients they’re serving.

“It’s very, very giving. The only thing we need is one hour, just one hour. Truly it is the blessing from your heart when you go in and you see you are giving back to the people who are on their last stages of life,” said Berryman.

You can take donations of money or pajamas of any size to Complete Hospice at 5108 W Gore Blvd Suite 2B between 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You can also call (580) 351 – 6565 and set up a time for donations to be picked up from you.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.