Man faces several charges after domestic, pursuit

Police arrest Shane Williams after pursuit.
Police arrest Shane Williams after pursuit.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been charged after eluding police.

Police said Shane Williams was walking out of a house after being told to stop by officers and proceeded to lead police on a chase.

Documents show he wrecked at 26th Street and Atlanta, threw a gun at the scene and was later arrested at 24th Street and Cache Road after running away.

According to an affidavit, police learned Williams held a gun against a victim’s head in a domestic violence case before the chase.

Investigators said he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Williams’ charges include possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, eluding police, obstructing an officer, driving under the influence and driving with a suspended license.

His bond has been set at $20,000.

