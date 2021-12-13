ODOT posts online survey for rail safety

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Department of Transportation is seeking public input on the Oklahoma Highway-Rail Grade Crossing State Action Plan.

The plan is intended to help identify the best ways to improve highway-rail grade crossing safety statewide and identify rail safety needs in Oklahoma.

The public can give input on the state action plan through an online survey until Thursday, Jan. 6.

“Collaboration and involvement with the community is essential for the needs identified in the state action plan to not only improve highway-rail grade crossing safety statewide, but also for them to be implemented and be effective,” ODOT Multi-Model Division Manager Jared Schwennesen said. “The survey takes place every five years and results will be included in the plan.”

ODOT, which oversees rail safety within the state, has invested more than $100 million in railroad crossing improvements during the past five years.

The Oklahoma State Action Plan will include a review of key crossing risk factors, identify crossings with crashes in the previous three to five years and list goals and strategies for addressing grade crossing safety issues.

