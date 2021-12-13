Expert Connections
OHP working with other agencies to stop impaired drivers during holidays

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering with more than 120 local and state law enforcement agencies to warn of the dangers of impaired driving.

Their message: Drive sober or get pulled over.

OHP said people can prepare to see law enforcement all over the roads from Dec. 15 through Jan. 1 to take impaired rivers off the roads.

Recent data from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office showed 396 people were killed in alcohol or drug-related crashes in Oklahoma in 2020.

