OHP working with other agencies to stop impaired drivers during holidays
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is partnering with more than 120 local and state law enforcement agencies to warn of the dangers of impaired driving.
Their message: Drive sober or get pulled over.
OHP said people can prepare to see law enforcement all over the roads from Dec. 15 through Jan. 1 to take impaired rivers off the roads.
Recent data from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office showed 396 people were killed in alcohol or drug-related crashes in Oklahoma in 2020.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.