One person airlifted after semi rolls over

(AP)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHITA COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A semi driver from Snyder was taken to a hospital after a crash near Cordell.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the 53-year-old was flown to OU Medical after failing to stop at a stop sign on OK-54 and OK-152 around 6:30 Monday morning.

An OHP crash report showed the semi hit a utility pole and rolled over, stopping upside down.

The driver was pinned for about one hour and was freed by Weatherford Fire Department.

According to the crash report, the driver was admitted to the hospital in guarded but stable condition.

