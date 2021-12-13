Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OSBI seeking information on Marine murdered near Harrah

Daniel Aaron was killed on Sept. 12, 2021 near Highway 62 and 3300 Road.
Daniel Aaron was killed on Sept. 12, 2021 near Highway 62 and 3300 Road.(Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRAH, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information on a Marine’s murder.

According to the OSBI, 33-year-old Daniel Aaron was riding his motorcycle in the area of Highway 62 and 3300 Road near Harrah around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2021, when Lincoln County dispatch received a call about a motorcycle accident.

Aaron was taken to Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Midwest City where he died from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told investigators there were two people riding motorcycles wearing black jackets with white lettering on the back in the area around the time of the shooting.

OSBI is asking anyone with information to come forward, and is offering a $10,000 reward for information.

You can reach out to the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandt O'Connor was welcomed home Sunday.
Blair teen wins national rodeo championship
Liberty Theatre in Carnegie reopens after doors close for 18 months.
Historic theatre in Carnegie reopens after closing due to pandemic
The public is invited to attend the funeral of an unclaimed veteran this Tuesday.
Public invited to funeral for unclaimed veteran
tornado alley shift
Research Indicates that the Significant Tornado Threat is Shifting Eastward - Away From “Tornado Alley”
Sunday, family and friends of Quadry Sanders gathered at Elmer Thomas Park to remember the life...
Family, friends of Quadry Sanders hold vigil Sunday night

Latest News

So far, 12,118 deaths in Oklahoma have been attributed to the Coronavirus.
3,665 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
One of the firefighting aircraft options being made available for upcoming elevated fire...
Texas A&M Forest Service preparing for potential wildfire activity
One expert said checking the air pressure and tread of your tires will help you keep traveling...
Preparing your vehicle for winter weather
One expert said checking the air pressure and tread of your tires will help you keep traveling...
AAA expert gives advice on vehicles in winter weather