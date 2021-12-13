OSBI seeking information on Marine murdered near Harrah

HARRAH, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information on a Marine’s murder.

According to the OSBI, 33-year-old Daniel Aaron was riding his motorcycle in the area of Highway 62 and 3300 Road near Harrah around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2021, when Lincoln County dispatch received a call about a motorcycle accident.

Aaron was taken to Saint Anthony’s Hospital in Midwest City where he died from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told investigators there were two people riding motorcycles wearing black jackets with white lettering on the back in the area around the time of the shooting.

OSBI is asking anyone with information to come forward, and is offering a $10,000 reward for information.

You can reach out to the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.

