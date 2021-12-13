Preparing your vehicle for winter weather

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s finally starting to feel like winter has arrived in southwest Oklahoma, and that means preparing your vehicle to take on snow or ice.

For many, driving in snow, sleet and ice is daunting.

To limit dangerous situations ahead of cold weather, Justin Tolbert with AAA said the most important tip is having your vehicle’s battery checked.

A dead or weak battery can sneak up on you.

“When you get severe cold, you can drive your car the day before and everything appears to be fine,” Tolbert said. “You can go out the next morning, whenever it’s cold and it just won’t start. Or you can go to the store and you can come out and it won’t start, so then, unfortunately with a battery, you’re just kind of stuck in place.”

Tolbert said checking the air pressure and tread of your tires will help you keep traveling down the road.

Plus, plenty of fluids, like anti-freeze, help the heater in your car or truck do its job.

“Antifreeze is a very important thing to make sure you’ve got enough of it and that it doesn’t need to be changed to withstand the cold weather,” Tolbert said.

According to Tolbert, with modern technology and meteorologists’ ability to predict weather, there’s no reason to be caught off guard.

“It never happens at a good time,” Tolbert said. “There’s never a good time to break down. There’s never a good spot, so it’s very important to be proactive and get it checked before you get into a bad situation.”

Tolbert said most of these inspections are free and can save you from being stranded on the side of the road for hours.

According to Tolbert, drivers should keep a bundle of cold weather gear in the vehicle, such as extra food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, a glass scraper and blankets during the winter.

