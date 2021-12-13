Expert Connections
Public invited to funeral for unclaimed veteran

The public is invited to attend the funeral of an unclaimed veteran this Tuesday.
By Will Hutchison
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - The public is invited to attend the funeral of an unclaimed veteran this Tuesday.

United States Navy Veteran Commander Farrell W. Corley will be laid to rest at Fort Sill National Cemetery Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.

The memorial service includes military funeral honors with the playing of “Taps” and the presentation of a folded American flag. The Fort Sill National Cemetery is located at 2648 North East Jake Dunn Road in Elgin.

