621 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 621 new cases of the Coronavirus statewide on Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new cases, meanwhile, has dropped to 1,230 from 1,280 the day before.

OSDH reported there are also 13,587 active cases of the virus statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, reported no new deaths statewide on Tuesday.

