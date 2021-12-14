Cache business donates to animal shelter

CACHE, Okla. - A Cache business made a donated to support the local animal shelter Monday evening.

Quilting shop Quilt N Bee donated $800 to Cache Animal Shelter.

The donation was made of half the funds raised during their annual auction of older samples.

Store owner Beverly Martin was happy to support the ongoing changes at the shelter.

“We decided because they are rebuilding the animal shelter and the mayor has long range plans to make us a no kill shelter then we donated 50 percent of our proceeds for the animal shelter,” she said.

This is not the only goodwill project Quilt N Bee is working on this month.

They are handing out pillowcase kits and patterns for free, and any pillowcases that return to them will be donated to kids in foster care.

