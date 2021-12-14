Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Cache business donates to animal shelter

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CACHE, Okla. - A Cache business made a donated to support the local animal shelter Monday evening.

Quilting shop Quilt N Bee donated $800 to Cache Animal Shelter.

The donation was made of half the funds raised during their annual auction of older samples.

Store owner Beverly Martin was happy to support the ongoing changes at the shelter.

“We decided because they are rebuilding the animal shelter and the mayor has long range plans to make us a no kill shelter then we donated 50 percent of our proceeds for the animal shelter,” she said.

This is not the only goodwill project Quilt N Bee is working on this month.

They are handing out pillowcase kits and patterns for free, and any pillowcases that return to them will be donated to kids in foster care.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandt O'Connor was welcomed home Sunday.
Blair teen wins national rodeo championship
Sunday, family and friends of Quadry Sanders gathered at Elmer Thomas Park to remember the life...
Family, friends of Quadry Sanders hold vigil Sunday night
The public is invited to attend the funeral of an unclaimed veteran this Tuesday.
Public invited to funeral for unclaimed veteran
tornado alley shift
Research Indicates that the Significant Tornado Threat is Shifting Eastward - Away From “Tornado Alley”
Liberty Theatre in Carnegie reopens after doors close for 18 months.
Historic theatre in Carnegie reopens after closing due to pandemic

Latest News

A Lawton business is collecting donations to help hospice patients have a Merry Christmas.
Lawton business collecting Christmas donations for hospice care patients
Kristopher Killsfirst with the Apache Housing Authority said many homes in the inventory have...
Kiowa, Apache tribes using pandemic relief funds for housing improvements, construction
Police arrest Shane Williams after pursuit.
Man faces several charges after domestic, pursuit
By the afternoon tomorrow, daytime highs will soar into the low to mid 70s, again, 20 to 30...
First Alert Forecast | 12/13PM