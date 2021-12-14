Expert Connections
Cameron University counselor honored with national award

Cameron University honors counselor with VSOC Employee of the Year award.
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Cameron University counselor has been honored with a national award.

The Vocation Rehabilitation and Employment (VR&E) division of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs honored Alfred Finch, Cameron University VetSuccess on Campus (VSOC) counselor, as its national VSOC Employee of the Year.

Finch started with Department of Veterans Affairs in 2017. When he came to Cameron as VSOC in 2018, the university became the first in Oklahoma to host a VSOC on campus.

Finch served in the U.S. Army from 1989 until June 2012. His military education and training includes Primary Leadership Development Course, Basic Noncommissioned Officer Course, Senior Leader Course, First Sergeant’s Course and U.S. Army Recruiter School.

VSOC supports veterans, service members and eligible dependents in their transition from military to college life. Finch assists students throughout their career at Cameron University and can be reached by calling the Office of Veterans Affairs at 580-581-2301.

