First Alert Forecast (12/14 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog to start off our Tuesday morning, with any fog clearing out shortly after sunrise. Clouds will disperse for the most part by the afternoon hours, but will increase in coverage again this evening. Elevated fire weather conditions are in place again today as it will be dry, along with warm temperatures in the 70s and wind out of the south at 10-15 mph, gusting up to 20-25 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy as temperatures only fall by a few degrees into the upper 50s and 60s by the early morning on Wednesday. Some hit/miss showers will pop-up across Texoma tomorrow morning, but will be very isolated and limited in nature, as those who are lucky to see rain will only see it in the form of light drizzle.

Wednesday will be the warmest day by far for the foreseeable future as temperatures climb into the low 80s, approaching record high temperatures. Despite the mostly cloudy skies and chance for rain in the morning, we will dry out ahead of a cold front later that evening. Throughout the day, the dry airmass in place along with strong winds out of the south at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 40 mph, and abnormally warm temperatures will allow for critical fire weather conditions for our western and northern regions of Texoma. A fire weather watch has been issued for the counties of Beckham, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Washita, and Hardeman counties and will last from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm for Wednesday. Make sure to take precaution to prevent sparks that could lead to dangerous grass fires, as any fires that start up will be difficult to control.

Following the cold front, high temperatures fall to the low 60s on Thursday and Friday. Another cold front on Friday will bring a greater chance for widely scattered showers and storms, with rain chances looking to last into the weekend. The best rain coverage looks to be in our eastern counties, mainly those along and east of I-44. Total rainfall amounts between now and the weekend look to range anywhere between 0.10″ and 0.50″, with some places in far southeast Texoma getting up to an inch. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be much cooler following the front in the mid/upper 40s and low 50s.

