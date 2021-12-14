First Alert Forecast | 12/14PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today was warm with high temperatures topping out in the mid 70s east to upper 70s out west. Overnight, it’ll be extremely warm and breezy. Temperatures will only fall into the mid 50s NW to mid 60s SE. Winds will stay out of the southeast to south at 10 to 15mph. Gusts will likely stay in the low 20s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy. Some hit/miss showers will pop-up across Texoma tomorrow morning, but will be very isolated and limited in nature, as those who are lucky to see rain will only see it in the form of light drizzle to patchy fog.

Wednesday will be the warmest day by far for the foreseeable future as temperatures climb into the low 80s, approaching record high temperatures. Despite the mostly cloudy skies and chance for rain in the morning, we will dry out ahead of a cold front later that evening. Throughout the day, the dry airmass in place along with strong winds out of the south at 20-30 mph, gusting up to the upper 40s. Abnormally warm temperatures will allow for critical fire weather conditions for our western and northern regions of Texoma. A fire weather watch has been issued for the counties of Beckham, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Washita, and Hardeman counties and will last from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm for Wednesday. Make sure to take precaution to prevent sparks that could lead to dangerous grass fires, as any fires that start up will be difficult to control.

A wind advisory is also in place from 9AM to 6PM. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Following the cold front, high temperatures fall to the low 60s on Thursday and upper 60s on Friday. Another, stronger, cold front on Friday will bring a greater chance for widely scattered showers and storms, with rain chances looking to last into the weekend. The best rain coverage looks to be in our eastern counties, mainly those along and southeast of I-44. Total rainfall amounts between now and the weekend look to range anywhere between 0.10″ and 0.50″. Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be much cooler following the front in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Have a good Wednesday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

