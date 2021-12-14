Expert Connections
Grass fire quickly put out in Comanche County

A grass fire broke out off of I-44 on Tuesday afternoon.
A grass fire broke out off of I-44 on Tuesday afternoon.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire was quickly put out in Comanche County Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started near mile marker 48 a little after 3 p.m.

Crews from Elgin, Comanche Nation and Wichita Mountains Estates Fire Departments all responded to the scene and were able to get the fire under control fairly quickly.

Our photographer at the scene said the fire burned between five and ten acres.

The cause of the fire is not known, but our photographer on the scene saw a truck had blown a tire in the area near the time the fire started.

