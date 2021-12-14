Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Helicopter crashes on interstate in Louisiana

A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.
A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.(LSP/DOTD)
By Mykal Vincent and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - State police are on the scene of a helicopter crash on I-10 in Louisiana, WVUE reported.

The crash was reported just before 1 p.m. local time Tuesday. The helicopter crashed on I-10 Eastbound at the Bonnet Carre Spillway Bridge, according to Louisiana State Police.

Reports of injuries were not readily available.

I-10 eastbound was closed, and traffic is being diverted to US Hwy. 51 southbound. I-55 southbound was also closed.

Around 20,000 people lost power in Kenner around the same time as the crash. A spokesperson for Entergy has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Shane Williams after pursuit.
Man faces several charges after domestic, pursuit
One person airlifted after semi rolls over
A fire in Comanche County sparked evacuations Friday.
Details of Coombs Road wildfire released
Sunday, family and friends of Quadry Sanders gathered at Elmer Thomas Park to remember the life...
Family, friends of Quadry Sanders hold vigil Sunday night
Daniel Aaron was killed on Sept. 12, 2021 near Highway 62 and 3300 Road.
OSBI seeking information on Marine murdered near Harrah

Latest News

Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at...
Michigan suspect’s dad mouths ‘I love you’ to wife in court
Volunteers, mostly employees from the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, help salvage...
Kentucky safety agency to review tornado deaths at factory
In this screen grab from video, Dr. Lorren Jackson, assistant medical examiner at Hennepin...
Prosecutors at Kim Potter trial document her Taser training
OSBI has released these photos of two motorcyclists seen near a deadly shooting near Harrah in...
New details released in Marine’s murder near Harrah