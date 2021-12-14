Kiowa, Apache tribes using pandemic relief funds for housing improvements, construction

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is giving over $5 million in COVID-19 relief funds to five tribes in Oklahoma.

During the pandemic, leaders of the Apache tribe identified overcrowding and poor ventilation in homes as issues. Now, each can use $1 million for improving living conditions of tribal members.

Kristopher Killsfirst with the Apache Housing Authority said many homes in the inventory have air ducts that need to be cleaned, modified or replaced for safety.

In addition, many people are having to live in one household together.

“We have a family directed lifestyle, where we have grandparents raising their grandchildren,” Killsfirst said. “We have families that for one reason or the other, whether it be joblessness or anything like that, had to move back in with their parents.”

This federal money will allow the tribe to enclose garages, creating extra bedrooms, and renovate rental units for families.

He said they’ll also use the funding for broadband infrastructure, which some didn’t have through the pandemic for online school or work.

“We’re an integral part of this community, especially here in southwest Oklahoma,” Killsfirst said. “Most of our school districts here have a large number of native populations, so when they are not able to get to the same services that our other communities are, we have to do something.”

According to the Director of the Kiowa Housing Authority Billy Komahcheet, HUD only allows the tribes to keep homes in the inventory for 25 years.

Facing a housing shortage, the Kiowa Tribe is planning to build between 12 and 14 homes in the Carnegie area.

“The majority of our homes are coming up on that timeframe, so once those are taken care of, our inventory is basically depleted,” Komahcheet said.

According to Komahcheet, the housing will be for elders, who often take in children and grandchildren.

He worries that some live in substandard homes.

“There’s a lot of tribal members that are not able to take on the rising costs and so a lot of them have no place to go with the inflation costs,” Komahcheet said.

Modoc Nation, Seminole and Seneca-Cayuga Nation are also receiving over $1 million each for housing.

Komahcheet said they expect to start construction on homes in late January or early February next year.

