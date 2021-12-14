Expert Connections
Lawton Arts and Humanities Council dissolved

The Lawton Arts and Humanities Council will now continue as a committee under the McMahon Auditorium Authority.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Arts and Humanities Council is no more.

The Lawton City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to finalize the dissolution of the Lawton Arts and Humanities Council.

The Arts and Humanities Council will now hand over its mission and assets to the McMahon Auditorium Authority after more than 50 years of service to the Lawton community.

According to the City of Lawton, the two have worked closely together in the last three years to prepare for the merger, after the council considered dissolving initially in 2017.

The Arts and Humanities Council has provided programming to the city such as the International Festival, but according to the city, the council has suffered from a loss of public and private funding in the last decade.

The council will now continue as a committee under the McMahon Auditorium Authority.

