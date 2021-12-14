Expert Connections
Man arrested for robbery, taking off with car in Lawton

George Waysepappy
George Waysepappy(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been charged in connection to a robbery in Lawton.

George Max Waysepappy has been charged with first-degree robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

According to court documents, in the early morning hours of Dec. 11, officers were called to an attack victim at a hospital who told them he went to pick up a friend from a home at SW J Ave. when he was assaulted by two people. He said the two then took off with his vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle was later spotted on SW 42nd before officers saw someone running from it on Park Ave. The person who was seen running was later found behind a home along with a juvenile.

Both of them were identified as the suspects from the robbery and the keys to the stolen vehicle were found nearby.

The adult suspect was identified as George Max Waysepappy.

Both of them were arrested for first-degree robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle while Waysepappy was also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Waysepappy’s bond has been set at $50,000.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

