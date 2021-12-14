More than half of Oklahoma vaccinated one year after first jab

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - More than half of all Oklahomans have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the year since the first vaccination in the state.

On Dec. 14, 2020, a nurse in Oklahoma City was the first person to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

A year later, over five million doses have been administered statewide according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

OSDH officials said more than two million Americans have gotten both shots of the vaccine, including 84% of Oklahomans over the age of 65 and 52% of all Oklahomans.

They added that 475,000 Oklahomans have already gotten either a third or booster dose.

Those wanting to be vaccinated can go to the state’s online vaccine portal, vaccines.gov or call 211 to schedule an appointment.

