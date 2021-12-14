Expert Connections
New details released in Marine’s murder near Harrah

OSBI has released these photos of two motorcyclists seen near a deadly shooting near Harrah in...
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HARRAH, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has released new photos of two people seen in the area at the time of a Marine’s murder near Harrah.

According to OSBI investigators, Marine Daniel Aaron was shot and killed while he was traveling east on Highway 62 near Harrah on Sept. 12, 2021.

The new photos show two motorcyclists who were spotted in the area near the time of the shooting. They were seen wearing black jackets with white lettering on the back.

OSBI is hoping to identify the two so they can speak to them about the case.

A $10,000 reward for information in the case is being offered by the OSBI.

You can submit a tip anonymously by calling 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

