One taken to hospital after motorcycle, car crash on Cache Road

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Lawton.

It happened around 4:30 on Cache Road near 24th Street.

According to Lawton Police, the motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed when it hit a car that was turning.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital.

That person’s condition is not known at this time.

