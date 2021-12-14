One taken to hospital after motorcycle, car crash on Cache Road
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in Lawton.
It happened around 4:30 on Cache Road near 24th Street.
According to Lawton Police, the motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed when it hit a car that was turning.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a hospital.
That person’s condition is not known at this time.
