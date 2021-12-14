Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Pfizer confirms COVID pill’s results, potency versus omicron

By MATTHEW PERRONE
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer says that its experimental COVID-19 pill appears effective against the omicron variant.

The company also confirmed Tuesday that the pill delivered on promising early results in reducing COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The updates come as U.S. regulators are expected to soon decide on whether to authorize Pfizer’s pill and a competing drug from Merck.

If authorized, the pills would be the first COVID-19 drugs that Americans could take at home to treat the virus.

Pfizer is seeking U.S. authorization for high-risk adults but is also studying the drug in lower-risk adults.

The company said the drug missed a key study goal in ongoing testing of those patients.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Shane Williams after pursuit.
Man faces several charges after domestic, pursuit
One person airlifted after semi rolls over
Sunday, family and friends of Quadry Sanders gathered at Elmer Thomas Park to remember the life...
Family, friends of Quadry Sanders hold vigil Sunday night
A fire in Comanche County sparked evacuations Friday.
Details of Coombs Road wildfire released
Daniel Aaron was killed on Sept. 12, 2021 near Highway 62 and 3300 Road.
OSBI seeking information on Marine murdered near Harrah

Latest News

In this screen grab from video, Dr. Lorren Jackson, assistant medical examiner at Hennepin...
Potter trial jurors see differences between gun, Taser
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
Pfizer jabs protect 70% against hospitalization from omicron, study says
Volunteers, mostly employees from the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, help salvage...
Tornado-slammed parts of Kentucky face long recovery
Family breaks own record for Christmas lights (no sound)