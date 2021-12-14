Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Pilot charged with flying intoxicated after crash landing in Indiana

By 16 News Now and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) – The pilot of an ultralight plane landed in jail after crashing in Indiana late Monday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, 61-year-old Joseph Krol is accused of operating the aircraft while intoxicated.

WNDU reports Krol failed the field sobriety test after the crash and was arrested for operating while intoxicated and endangerment.

Krol was medically cleared before he was taken to jail and eventually released on recognizance.

The pilot was the only person in the plane at the time of the crash, and no one was hurt.

Police say no homes or nearby structures were damaged.

Copyright 2021 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Shane Williams after pursuit.
Man faces several charges after domestic, pursuit
One person airlifted after semi rolls over
A fire in Comanche County sparked evacuations Friday.
Details of Coombs Road wildfire released
Sunday, family and friends of Quadry Sanders gathered at Elmer Thomas Park to remember the life...
Family, friends of Quadry Sanders hold vigil Sunday night
Daniel Aaron was killed on Sept. 12, 2021 near Highway 62 and 3300 Road.
OSBI seeking information on Marine murdered near Harrah

Latest News

Jennifer and James Crumbley, parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at...
Michigan suspect’s dad mouths ‘I love you’ to wife in court
Volunteers, mostly employees from the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, help salvage...
Kentucky safety agency to review tornado deaths at factory
In this screen grab from video, Dr. Lorren Jackson, assistant medical examiner at Hennepin...
Prosecutors at Kim Potter trial document her Taser training
A helicopter crash has forced a closure of I-10 at the Bonne Carre Spillway Bridge.
Helicopter crashes on interstate in Louisiana
OSBI has released these photos of two motorcyclists seen near a deadly shooting near Harrah in...
New details released in Marine’s murder near Harrah