Standoff ends with arrest in Waurika

WAURIKA, Okla. (KSWO) - A suspect has been arrested after a standoff overnight in Waurika.

According to a press release from the City of Waurika, Waurika Police responded after a call was placed to dispatch regarding a suspicious vehicle with an armed individual.

That vehicle was later found stopped in the road at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 70.

According to the press release, an armed standoff then took place.

Waurika Police worked with the Jefferson and Stephens County Sheriff’s Departments to resolve the situation without the use of lethal force.

The suspect involved was taken into custody and at this time has not been identified.

