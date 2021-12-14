Sterling Public Schools open after flu outbreak

STERLING, Okla. (KSWO) - Sterling Public Schools are back open after having to shut down last week because of a spike in flu cases.

Over 10 percent of the student population was out with the flu. Most of the cases ranged between 7th and 12th graders.

Although school doors are back open, attendance is not back to normal as students are still out recovering.

“This is the last week before the semester is over,” Superintendent of Sterling Public Schools Kent Lemons said. “Semester test is this week and so it’s kind of a tough week for us to miss. We are trying to do all we can to stay in, trying to hang in there without causing more harm. We don’t want to case more spread of flu than what we already got. We want to keep out numbers down.”

The district’s top priority is student safety, so in an effort to prevent another spread, Sterling is encouraging students and staff to wear masks. They are also disinfecting the school on a daily basis.

“We’re spraying each room, all the lockers,” Lemons said. “The custodians are doing deep cleaning every day they’re going in and wiping door knobs and desk, and every office so we’ve gone back to that like we did when COVID started up.”

According to local health officials, Sterling is the only school at the point to shut down because of a concerning number of flu cases.

“We have had schools call about information, signs to put up in their restroom and things like that,” Regional Director of Oklahoma State Department of Health Brandie Combs said. “We are happy to offer that to any schools that needs that type of information. But no, we haven’t had any other school call us about any concerns they had with a larger number of absents because of flu.”

Out of Lemon’s five years of being Superintendent, he said there was one other time where they had to shut the school down.

“We didn’t have numbers as big as what we had last Wednesday,” Lemon said. “I’ve never seen that before. Any school I’ve been in and this is my 37th year of education, I’ve never seen the flu blow up like it did last week. It was unbelievable.”

This is their last week before Christmas break and Lemons hopes by the time students return to school, the flu will be a distant memory.

