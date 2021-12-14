Teen flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A teenager was taken to a hospital after she was hit by a vehicle in Altus.

According to Altus police, it happened around 3:30 Monday afternoon at the intersection of Main and A Street.

Police said a 2007 GMC Envoy was heading west on A when it turned south onto Main at the intersection, hitting the teen.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Altus and later flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City. Her condition is not known.

The driver of the car was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

