Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Teen flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Altus

The victim was taken to a hospital in Altus and later flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City.
The victim was taken to a hospital in Altus and later flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City.(Associated Press)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A teenager was taken to a hospital after she was hit by a vehicle in Altus.

According to Altus police, it happened around 3:30 Monday afternoon at the intersection of Main and A Street.

Police said a 2007 GMC Envoy was heading west on A when it turned south onto Main at the intersection, hitting the teen.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Altus and later flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City. Her condition is not known.

The driver of the car was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrest Shane Williams after pursuit.
Man faces several charges after domestic, pursuit
One person airlifted after semi rolls over
A fire in Comanche County sparked evacuations Friday.
Details of Coombs Road wildfire released
Sunday, family and friends of Quadry Sanders gathered at Elmer Thomas Park to remember the life...
Family, friends of Quadry Sanders hold vigil Sunday night
Daniel Aaron was killed on Sept. 12, 2021 near Highway 62 and 3300 Road.
OSBI seeking information on Marine murdered near Harrah

Latest News

475,000 Oklahomans have already gotten either a third or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
More than half of Oklahoma vaccinated one year after first jab
No new deaths from the Coronavirus were reported Tuesday in Oklahoma.
621 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
A suspect was arrested after an armed standoff took place overnight in Waurika.
Standoff ends with arrest in Waurika
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Tuesday, December 14th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: December 14th