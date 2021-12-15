Expert Connections
7News to help “Heal the Heartland” on Friday

7News is joining other Gray Television stations and the Salvation Army to raise money for...
7News is joining other Gray Television stations and the Salvation Army to raise money for recovery efforts after last week's deadly tornado outbreak in the heartland.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 7News will be one of many Gray Television stations partnering with the Salvation Army this Friday to raise money following last weekend’s deadly storms that impacted several states.

After the weekend storms, thousands of residents in Kentucky were left without heat and water, and at least 64 people were killed. There were at least 14 deaths in Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri.

Now, these communities have a long road to recovery ahead, and the Gray Television family aims to help in their efforts.

When you support The Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the disaster survivors in those communities. Text HLTORNADO to 51555 to make a monetary donation to The Salvation Army. For more details, visit salarmy.us/3emwtnd.

