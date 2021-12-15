Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputies get stuck on bridge during tornado

By WTVF Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:01 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WTVF) - As powerful tornadoes ripped through Tennessee over the weekend, deputies were responding to reports of damage when they got caught in the path.

They rode out the storm on a bridge, and it was caught on body cam and squad car video.

At about 3 a.m. Saturday, a tornado arrived in Kingston Springs, Tennessee and along with it came the 911 calls.

Cheatham County deputies Randy Smith and Joe Wehrer were responding to a woman trapped inside her home. They began to drive across a bridge when a tornado engulfed the squad car.

The concern was that the tornado might lift the vehicle and simply toss it into the river below.

Lt. Ken Miller said Smith, who was behind the wheel, tried to backtrack and take cover under the bridge, but the force of the wind was simply too much.

“It was moving the vehicle so much he knew the best thing to do at that point was to just stop,” Miller said.

Smith stopped the car and the deputies waited for a few minutes, even though they said it felt like hours, until the storm finally did pass.

When it did, the officers were again on their way looking to help and rescue others.

“None of our guys quit that night,” Miller said.

Deputies are still evaluating the size and scope of the tornado that made its way through Cheatham County.

However, it is established the tornado was more than 400 yards wide and it traveled on the ground for more than 10 miles.

Copyright 2021 WTVF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police were called Tuesday to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Cache Road.
One taken to hospital after motorcycle, car crash on Cache Road
A suspect was arrested after an armed standoff took place overnight in Waurika.
Standoff ends with arrest in Waurika
OSBI has released these photos of two motorcyclists seen near a deadly shooting near Harrah in...
New details released in Marine’s murder near Harrah
Police arrest Shane Williams after pursuit.
Man faces several charges after domestic, pursuit
The victim was taken to a hospital in Altus and later flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City.
Teen flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Altus