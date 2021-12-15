Comanche Nation holds car seat safety class

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Safety first was the motto Wednesday as the Comanche Nation taught parents how to properly install car seats.

It’s something they used to do regularly but had to stop due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they do it once a month from 10 a.m. to 1pm.

A teacher will demonstrate the process and you even get to keep the car seat for free.

”A lot of tribal members needs car seats, and getting them into the proper car seat is our main thing. And safety is a huge issue right now. So we’re getting back into the groove of having classes once a month. So, tribal members can come out and make sure we get their child in the correct car seat.”>

Tribal members must have their Comanche tribal identification card, the child and parent must be present and attend the class.

If you are a Comanche tribal member and are needing a car seat, check the Comanche Nation News Facebook page for future class dates and times.

