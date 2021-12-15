Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Comanche Nation holds car seat safety class

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Safety first was the motto Wednesday as the Comanche Nation taught parents how to properly install car seats.

It’s something they used to do regularly but had to stop due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but now they do it once a month from 10 a.m. to 1pm.

A teacher will demonstrate the process and you even get to keep the car seat for free.

”A lot of tribal members needs car seats, and getting them into the proper car seat is our main thing. And safety is a huge issue right now. So we’re getting back into the groove of having classes once a month. So, tribal members can come out and make sure we get their child in the correct car seat.”>

Tribal members must have their Comanche tribal identification card, the child and parent must be present and attend the class.

If you are a Comanche tribal member and are needing a car seat, check the Comanche Nation News Facebook page for future class dates and times.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police were called Tuesday to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Cache Road.
One taken to hospital after motorcycle, car crash on Cache Road
The 86,000 square foot facility is set to be located in between 3rd St. and Lake Helen in Elmer...
Lawton Youth Sports Complex to be located in Elmer Thomas Park
OSBI has released these photos of two motorcyclists seen near a deadly shooting near Harrah in...
New details released in Marine’s murder near Harrah
Warrant issued for Lawton man who pulled knife
A suspect was arrested after an armed standoff took place overnight in Waurika.
Standoff ends with arrest in Waurika

Latest News

Safety first was the motto Wednesday as the Comanche Nation taught parents how to properly...
Comanche Nation holds car seat safety class
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
First Alert Forecast | 12/15PM
Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank wrapped up Share Your Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Totals released for Share Your Christmas
A fire that broke out in Comanche County is now under control.
Evacuation order rescinded; fire under control in Comanche County