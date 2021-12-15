Expert Connections
COVID-19 outbreak occurs in Walters Public Schools

By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Walters Public Schools is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

There are at least two or more students or staff who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The school district said those infected are in quarantine and those who have come in contact, and are not fully vaccinated, are being instructed to stay home.

Semester tests have been scheduled to take place in January when students return from break.

Parents have been asked to monitor their students for COVID-19 symptoms and to keep them home until they are better.

Questions can be directed to Jimmie Dedmon at 580-875-2568 or Oklahoma Department of Health at 580-875-6121.

