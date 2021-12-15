Expert Connections
Duncan resident celebrates National Monkey Day

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s National Monkey Day, and one Duncan woman is celebrating the holiday with one of her dearest friends.

Meet Gizmo, a 7-year-old Pygmy Marmoset.

He’s small and full of love, and was flown in from Florida when he was 6-weeks old.

His owner Nikki Fica said having an exotic animal like Gizmo has far more challenges than your average pet.

“We had 6-7 foot tree with lots of limbs and they get bored easy too so each level of the cage had the little baby toys and little rattle toys on them little hooks so we have a bunch of those he’s got those he loves being in a window so sticky go crawls in through the blinds and get some and when the curtains and stays on the window,” she said.

But even with the challenges, she said it’s worth it for people willing to put in the time and love.

Fica said anyone wanting a Marmoset of their own should be aware of the credentials of potential sellers, and if a price seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

