Evacuation ordered due to fire in Comanche County

A fire in Elgin on Wednesday prompted evacuations.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE 2:57 p.m. - Comanche County Emergency Management is requesting people near 75th and North Drive to evacuate immediately due to the fast-moving wildfire.

ORIGINAL STORY - The Comanche County Emergency Management has ordered an immediate evacuation for the three mile radius around 75th and Watts Road in Elgin.

A fire broke out in that area shortly before 2 Wednesday afternoon.

As always, you can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

