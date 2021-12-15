Evacuation ordered due to fire in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE 2:57 p.m. - Comanche County Emergency Management is requesting people near 75th and North Drive to evacuate immediately due to the fast-moving wildfire.

ORIGINAL STORY - The Comanche County Emergency Management has ordered an immediate evacuation for the three mile radius around 75th and Watts Road in Elgin.

A fire broke out in that area shortly before 2 Wednesday afternoon.

As always, you can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.