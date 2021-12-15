First Alert Forecast (12/15 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Mostly cloudy skies and a chance for some hit/miss showers to start off our Wednesday. Most will remain dry this morning, but those that do see any precipitation will see it in the form of light rain and drizzle. Rain chances will last until the late morning, clearing out ahead of the cold front later today. Winds will pick up quickly just after sunrise, breezing out of the south at 15-25 mph, but once we head towards the middle of the day, they will be much stronger, out of the south/southwest at 20-30 mph, gusting as strong as 40 mph. The strong winds today will be due to a tight pressure gradient as the low level trough that brings the cold front moves across the Great Plains this afternoon, as well as a strong low-level atmospheric jet. Highs today will be at near-record values in the low 80s across Texoma, potentially setting new records for both Lawton and Wichita Falls.

Even with the chance for rain this morning, we will dry out by the late morning hours in ahead of the cold front due to today’s strong wind gusts. This in combination with high temperatures that will be 25 degrees above the seasonal average will allow for critical and extreme fire weather conditions throughout the day. A Red Flag Warning is in place for Beckham, Childress, Cottle, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, and Washita counties from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM this evening. A Wind Advisory is also in place for almost all counties in Texoma, including all counties in southwest Oklahoma, from 9:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Make sure to take precaution to prevent sparks that could lead to dangerous grass fires, as any fires that start up will be difficult to control.

The cold front will push across Texoma this evening and through the overnight hours. Clouds will clear out later this afternoon, allowing for partly cloudy skies tonight. Overnight low temperatures will be cooler than this morning, in the low/mid 40s. Winds will calm down, breezing out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Temperatures on Thursday following the front will be in the low 60s, along with a chance for a stray shower or two in our far eastern counties. Friday will warm up slightly ahead of a stronger cold front in the upper 60s. This cold front will have more moisture associated with it than today’s front, meaning a greater coverage of widely scattered showers and storms, as well as greater rainfall totals. Right now the best areas to receive rainfall will be in eastern Texoma, mainly the counties along and east of I-44 in both Oklahoma and Texoma. These rain chances will continue into the weekend, albeit lower coverage and will be more isolated as mostly sunny skies dominate. Total rainfall amounts between now and the weekend look to range anywhere between 0.10″ and 0.50″. Temperatures following the front will be in the low 50s both Saturday and Sunday.

