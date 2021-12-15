First Alert Forecast | 12/15PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A very strong south wind will continue through the evening. Winds will stay sustained 15 to 25mph with gusts into the 20s and 30s. Winds will start to die down starting after 8PM from northwest to southeast. Our cold front will arrive Thursday morning and will bring with it a north gusty wind for the commute into work, school or just to run a few errands. The front will near I-44 around 2AM, clearing the Red River by sunrise before continuing southward during the day tomorrow. We’re looking at winds out of the north to northeast at 10 to 15mph with gusts into the 20s/30s. By the evening, winds will be much lighter. Highs will be cooler thanks to the cold front. Many will seen the low to mid 60s. Some northwestern counties will only rise into the upper 50s whereas those towards the southeast will still warm into the upper 60s to low 70s.

The cold front will clear the entire area by Thursday afternoon but it won’t go very far. It’ll eventually lift back north as a warm front Thursday night into Friday. Temperature wise, Friday will be very similar to Thursday... highs in the low 60s north with mid 70s south. South to southwest winds will remain light at 5 to 15mph. The major difference between the two days will be rain/ sky coverage. On Thursday, skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy. There is a chance for rain but with that being said, the trends are showing the rain staying along and east of I-35. Friday will be the better chance for rain as any precipitation will be along the more-or- less stalled front. A few thunderstorms are possible but the severe risk remains very low with a lack of surface instability.

Another cold front, a reinforcement of cooler air, will arrive Friday night. It’ll push the stalled warm front (the warm/ humid airmass) even further south, ending rain chances for a while. The front will bring a major cool-off for the weekend (read: “temperatures slightly below the average for mid- December”), which will be followed by a slow warming trend into next week.

Have a good Thursday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.