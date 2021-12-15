Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast | 12/15PM

You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7...
You can check out our First Alert Weather forecasts on kswo.com or our 7News and First Alert 7 weather apps.(KSWO)
By Lexie Walker
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A very strong south wind will continue through the evening. Winds will stay sustained 15 to 25mph with gusts into the 20s and 30s. Winds will start to die down starting after 8PM from northwest to southeast. Our cold front will arrive Thursday morning and will bring with it a north gusty wind for the commute into work, school or just to run a few errands. The front will near I-44 around 2AM, clearing the Red River by sunrise before continuing southward during the day tomorrow. We’re looking at winds out of the north to northeast at 10 to 15mph with gusts into the 20s/30s. By the evening, winds will be much lighter. Highs will be cooler thanks to the cold front. Many will seen the low to mid 60s. Some northwestern counties will only rise into the upper 50s whereas those towards the southeast will still warm into the upper 60s to low 70s.

The cold front will clear the entire area by Thursday afternoon but it won’t go very far. It’ll eventually lift back north as a warm front Thursday night into Friday. Temperature wise, Friday will be very similar to Thursday... highs in the low 60s north with mid 70s south. South to southwest winds will remain light at 5 to 15mph. The major difference between the two days will be rain/ sky coverage. On Thursday, skies will remain mostly sunny to partly cloudy. There is a chance for rain but with that being said, the trends are showing the rain staying along and east of I-35. Friday will be the better chance for rain as any precipitation will be along the more-or- less stalled front. A few thunderstorms are possible but the severe risk remains very low with a lack of surface instability.

Another cold front, a reinforcement of cooler air, will arrive Friday night. It’ll push the stalled warm front (the warm/ humid airmass) even further south, ending rain chances for a while. The front will bring a major cool-off for the weekend (read: “temperatures slightly below the average for mid- December”), which will be followed by a slow warming trend into next week.

Have a good Thursday!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police were called Tuesday to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Cache Road.
One taken to hospital after motorcycle, car crash on Cache Road
The 86,000 square foot facility is set to be located in between 3rd St. and Lake Helen in Elmer...
Lawton Youth Sports Complex to be located in Elmer Thomas Park
OSBI has released these photos of two motorcyclists seen near a deadly shooting near Harrah in...
New details released in Marine’s murder near Harrah
Warrant issued for Lawton man who pulled knife
A suspect was arrested after an armed standoff took place overnight in Waurika.
Standoff ends with arrest in Waurika

Latest News

A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, December 15th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: December 15th
First Alert Forecast 5am
First Alert Forecast (12/15 AM)
A windy Wednesday ahead
First Alert Forecast | 12/14PM
A windy Wednesday ahead
First Alert 7 Forecast