Follow up on Comanche County grass fire, safety tips

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Following the massive grass fire that happened in Comanche County on Friday. Comanche County Emergency Management is sharing safety tips to help prevent such fires from happening in the future.

The fire on Friday burned a total of 14-hundred-sixty-five acres, destroying 19 structures in the process, including 5 homes, and several barns. The exact cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

According to Director Clint Langford, we can first prevent large grass fires from happening by paying close attention to the weather.

When the factors come together for a high risk day, he said people should limit certain high risk activities.

“Any spark producing activities whether it’s welding, grinding, or cutting,” Langford said. “We want to make sure if we we’re pulling trailers that we have chains that are not dragging the ground, and sparking as it goes down the road.”

In addition there are simple things home and property owners can do to better protect what they own.

“Mow, keep that grass short. Try to take any kind of combustible material that’s around any of their buildings, move that away from the buildings. Because a lot of times when a fire comes through, the combustibles rather it’s a stack of firewood or bushes. If that catches on fire, it can catch your building on fire,” Langford added.

During the massive grass fire on Friday, several Volunteer Fire Departments joined in to help fight the fire. Valley View was one of them.

Three of their five vehicles that were out on the scene were damaged, totaling over a thousand dollars in damage.

“It takes a toll on our budget,” Valley View Fire Chief Lin Newton said. “The money that we get in is tax money from sales tax. Most of our money is earned by fundraising. If we have to use it to keep making repairs, that could run out unless we get some more donations.”

Newton said people should take Langfords’ safety tips seriously as it’ll help out volunteer departments in the long run.

“If we go out on a fire our equipment is saving our life and if our equipment breaks down that puts the firefighters life at danger. Anytime that we go out we really want to be mindful of our equipment, our capabilities, and for the protection of the citizens that were serving, but also for our firefighters,” Newton said.

