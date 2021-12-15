Geronimo High School goes virtual due to flu outbreak.

GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - Due to a growing number of sick students, officials with Geronimo High School said they are going virtual for the rest of the week.

Officials made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday which stated all students will be completing their work for the next three days on Google Classroom.

In addition, they have made the decision to cancel all semester tests.

Students who go to Votech will still be bussed out to the facility as normal.

Meanwhile, the elementary school will still have classes as normal.

