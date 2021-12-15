Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Iowa Park High School evacuated, U.S. 287 shut down due to wildfires

U.S. 287 has been shut down from Electra to Iowa Park.
U.S. 287 has been shut down from Electra to Iowa Park.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA PARK, Texas (KSWO) - Iowa Park High School is being evacuated due to wildfires in the area.

School officials said students who can drive can leave, while non-drivers and those who cannot be picked up are in one group in the auditorium so they can be evacuated as a group.

This comes just after the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed that U.S. 287 has been shut down from Electra to Iowa Park due to wildfires that started Wednesday afternoon.

Our crews on the scene said there is a larger fire on the south side of 287 west of Iowa Park.

Avoid the area.

A burn ban is currently in place for Wichita County.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police were called Tuesday to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Cache Road.
One taken to hospital after motorcycle, car crash on Cache Road
OSBI has released these photos of two motorcyclists seen near a deadly shooting near Harrah in...
New details released in Marine’s murder near Harrah
The 86,000 square foot facility is set to be located in between 3rd St. and Lake Helen in Elmer...
Lawton Youth Sports Complex to be located in Elmer Thomas Park
A suspect was arrested after an armed standoff took place overnight in Waurika.
Standoff ends with arrest in Waurika
Warrant issued for Lawton man who pulled knife

Latest News

The Kris Kringle Market will offer people a chance to get their last-minute Christmas gifts.
Lawton Farmers Market to hold Kris Kringle Market
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, December 15th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: December 15th
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, December 15th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: December 15th
First Alert Forecast 5am
First Alert Forecast (12/15 AM)