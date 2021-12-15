Expert Connections
Lawton City Council bids farewell to longtime councilmember Keith Jackson

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council bid farewell to longtime councilman Keith Jackson with a retirement reception Tuesday afternoon.

He served as a council member, starting in 1982 for a total of 22 years, even running in a different ward after his home was drawn out the boundaries during the redistricting process at one point.

His fellow councilmembers, including Sean Fortenbaugh, described him as man of integrity.

“I always know where Keith stands at any time,” Fortenbaugh said. “He always told me what he thought and told me what it was about, whether I liked it or not. I could deal with a person like that because I don’t have to worry about them turning around doing something different. They’re going to tell me how it is.”

Jackson is known for starting the Freedom Festival, which according to Mayor Stan Booker, is the largest gathering in Lawton every year.

Kelly Harris will be sworn in as the new representative for Ward 2 in January.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

