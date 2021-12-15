Lawton Farmers Market to hold Kris Kringle Market
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Farmers Market is set to hold its annual Kris Kringle Market this Saturday.
The market will give people looking for last-minute gifts a chance to find things ranging from candles to soap to handcrafted items.
The Farmers Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at the Cameron University Animal and Plant Sciences Complex on SW 38th St. and Elsie Hamm Drive.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, there will be a sugar cookie decorating demonstration with tips and tricks at the Animal Sciences Classroom Little Crown Bakery.
