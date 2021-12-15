Expert Connections
Lawton Public Schools awards teachers with grants

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. - Lawton Public Schools Foundation awarded almost $90,000 in grants over the past two days.

There were 144 Lawton Public school district teachers awarded grants.

Each grant recipient is chosen based on a scoring rubric by the committee to determine the amount of money needed for students and how long the resources will last.

Executive Director Lisa Carson said they want the teachers to be able to get innovative and creative.

”I think one of the greatest gifts you can give anyone is a quality education,” she said. “Whether it is a pre-K student, just that foundation learning to love school, and having a passion for learning, all the way to our seniors. We want our students to be competitive, and want our kids to love school.”

Any certified person in LPS can apply for the grant

