Lawton Youth Sports Complex to be located in Elmer Thomas Park

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The highly-anticipated Youth Sports Complex finally has a home at Elmer Thomas Park, now that the Lawton City Council approved a conceptual design.

The 86,000 square foot facility is set to be located in between 3rd St. and Lake Helen in the park.

Officials hope for it to become a gateway to the city.

City leaders envision a state-of-the-art facility families can see from the highway as they drive into Lawton, but the location choice in Elmer Thomas Park is being met with some resistance from people concerned it will take up too much space.

Youth sports advocate Brian Henry said during the design phase, these worries were taken into consideration and the drawings reflect that.

“I think what we were able to show is we have a great deal of respect for the park, the things around the building, the war memorials, so that we don’t eat up a lot of green space, that we enhance some of things there,” Henry said.

Several city council members said they received calls from voters who opposed the location.

Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said he initially had concerns, but after reviewing the concept feels it’s the right place.

“When you look at the design of this particular facility and the way they built it into the contour of the park itself, I think it really accentuates the park,” Burk said. “I think the fact that it’s going to be visible from I-44 is going to be just awesome for the community.”

The facility is designed to house basketball and volleyball courts as well as an indoor soccer field.

According to Henry, who’s been with the project since the beginning, this is the next step in bringing the facility to the community.

“I had two young girls that played basketball and we walked into metal buildings and they always said ‘How come we can’t have this in Lawton?’ Well, now we can,” Henry said. “We’re one more step closer. We’ve still got work to do, but we’re a big step forward in being able to get this done.”

Burk said the park is a staple of the Lawton community, and there will be ways to integrate what goes on in the park with the youth sports complex.

“The fact that it’s going to be going in the park is going to open up some other avenues to let brothers and sisters come and enjoy the fun in the park as far as the splash pad and playground,” Burk said.

After the holidays, a more in-depth design will be drawn up, and there will be opportunities for public engagement.

If you’re interested in looking at the conceptual design PowerPoint presentation, you can find it on the city’s website at www.lawtonok.gov.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.