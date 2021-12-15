Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

LIVE: Strong winds in Midwest whip up dust, blow over semitrailers

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — A powerful storm system is blowing through the Great Plains and Midwest, combining with unusually warm temperatures to close highways and prompt numerous tornado warnings.

The winds gusting up to 80 mph hit parts of Nebraska, Kansas and Iowa.

The winds caused dust storms that closed down a section of Interstate 70 and many state highways in western Kansas.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois.

A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colorado, reported a 107 mph gust.

Fires were reported in Kansas Wednesday afternoon, prompting evacuations but no immediate reports of damage to buildings.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police were called Tuesday to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Cache Road.
One taken to hospital after motorcycle, car crash on Cache Road
The 86,000 square foot facility is set to be located in between 3rd St. and Lake Helen in Elmer...
Lawton Youth Sports Complex to be located in Elmer Thomas Park
OSBI has released these photos of two motorcyclists seen near a deadly shooting near Harrah in...
New details released in Marine’s murder near Harrah
Warrant issued for Lawton man who pulled knife
A suspect was arrested after an armed standoff took place overnight in Waurika.
Standoff ends with arrest in Waurika

Latest News

Prevention director Bebe Haden said the class is very important for the tribal members, and...
Comanche Nation restarts child safety classes
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Why the Fed feels now is time to tighten credit more quickly
FILE - A canvas observer photographs Lehigh County provisional ballots as vote counting in the...
No proof vote was rigged, but 2020 election reviews persist
Video was released Wednesday showing a witness stopping a suspect who tried to rob an...
WATCH: Bystander chases down man who stole 87-year-old woman’s purse