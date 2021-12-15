Oklahoma Blood Institute needs donors after storms

OKLAHOMA, Okla. (KSWO) - Following devastating storms throughout the Midwest, the Oklahoma Blood Institute started sending life saving blood donations to Kentucky, but now they need help.

Executive Director of Oklahoma Blood Institute Christie Chambers, said blood is low, but the need has never been greater.

The are working together with over 22 other centers to collect donations to send to Kentucky, much like they have in past.

They will be holding drives at multiple locations across the area, with free t-shirts and cinnamon rolls, in an attempt to gather enough to help those devastated by recent storms.

”We’re able to work together, and it’s amazing,” Chambers said. “We are all in this together. Blood centers across the nation have felt that, and to get 22 blood centers on the same page, to be able to answer the call when it’s necessary. That’s what we did for Kentucky.”

She said most of their usual donors are starting to get older, and finding it more difficult to make it in.

They hope incentives will bring in new, younger volunteers, they hope will become life long donors.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.