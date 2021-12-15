Totals released for Share Your Christmas

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank were able to gather plenty of food and gifts for Christmas through the Share Your Christmas event.

7News was one of the sponsors for this year’s event, which took place Dec. 1.

They collectively received more than $6,100 in cash and 23,400 pounds of food. The Salvation Army also received 688 toys, which went toward the Angel Tree program.

Thank you all for helping out!

