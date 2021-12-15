Expert Connections
Totals released for Share Your Christmas

Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank wrapped up Share Your Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army and Lawton Food Bank were able to gather plenty of food and gifts for Christmas through the Share Your Christmas event.

7News was one of the sponsors for this year’s event, which took place Dec. 1.

They collectively received more than $6,100 in cash and 23,400 pounds of food. The Salvation Army also received 688 toys, which went toward the Angel Tree program.

Thank you all for helping out!

