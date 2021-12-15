Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Venomous snake found hiding in family’s Christmas tree in South Africa

By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You usually try and sneak a peak at what is under the Christmas tree, but you never think about what might be lurking in the branches.

Rob and Marcela Wild found one of Africa’s most venomous snakes hiding between the tinsel inside their South Africa home.

It was a female boomslang between 4 feet and 5 feet long.

Boomslang’s venom causes hemorrhages and can be fatal to humans in small amounts, but they are shy animals that rarely bite.

A snake expert recovered the animal.

He says it probably entered the house looking for food, water and shelter.

The snake was safely released back to the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawton Police were called Tuesday to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Cache Road.
One taken to hospital after motorcycle, car crash on Cache Road
A suspect was arrested after an armed standoff took place overnight in Waurika.
Standoff ends with arrest in Waurika
OSBI has released these photos of two motorcyclists seen near a deadly shooting near Harrah in...
New details released in Marine’s murder near Harrah
Police arrest Shane Williams after pursuit.
Man faces several charges after domestic, pursuit
The victim was taken to a hospital in Altus and later flown to a hospital in Oklahoma City.
Teen flown to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Altus

Latest News

Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb....
Florida district to pay $26 million to school shooting victims
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin expected to admit to violating Floyd’s civil rights
Many families are hoping the Senate passes the Build Back Better Plan, as the child tax credits...
Child tax credit could end if Senate doesn't pass 'Build Back Better'
Body cam and squad car video captures the moment two Tennessee deputies got stuck on a bridge...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputies get stuck on bridge during tornado
An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
Biden visiting Kentucky to console tornado victims, give aid