Warrant issued for Lawton man who pulled knife

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Mason Dickey of Lawton is wanted for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

According to police, he pointed a knife at hotel staff after they asked him to leave.

Documents show Dickey was banned from a local motel before the incident occurred.

According to an affidavit, he pulled a folding pocketknife on employees who were escorting him off the property. Then, one of the employees pointed a gun at Dickey and told him to drop it.

