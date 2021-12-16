1,301 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Just over 1,300 new Coronavirus cases were reported in Oklahoma Thursday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 997, while there are 12,048 active cases of the virus statewide.

So far, there have been 684,579 confirmed cases statewide since the pandemic began.

On Wednesday, the CDC reported 39 new deaths from the virus, though on Thursday, two of those were removed from the total.

According to the CDC, there have been 12,155 deaths from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.