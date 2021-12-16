911 calls released in deadly Lawton officer-involved shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 911 calls connected to this month’s deadly officer-involved shooting of Quadry Sanders in Lawton have been released.

In one of the calls, a woman can be heard telling dispatch ”I don’t want anybody to get shot.”

According to the calls, a person inside the home at northwest Lincoln Avenue made four separate calls to police all on that same day.

The first call came around 4:30 in the morning, and the person making the call said that Sanders was in the home making threats.

A second call from the house came a little before 2 p.m., concerning another person, not Sanders, who had broken in and was making threats.

Then, at 8:30 that evening, the person called 911 again, telling dispatch that Sanders was in the home again, this time carrying a gun with a silencer.

Dispatch: “And tell me exactly what happened.”

Caller: “Y’all have been called out to the house several times for a violation of a protective order, he’s in the house right now with a gun. I said I was leaving to pick up my kids and called you guys, but he is in the house with a gun and he is a felon.”

A fourth call came 30 minutes later, when the caller repeated their request for police.

On each call, the caller told dispatch that Sanders was violating a protective order filed against him in October.

Dispatch: “How did he get in the house?”

Caller “He walked in the door.”

Dispatch: “Okay, does he have the firearm out?”

Caller: “Yes.”

Dispatch: “Where are you now?”

Caller: “Not at the house still, but he is still in the house with a gun.”

After that call, police arrived on the scene, which is when OSBI said Sanders exited, then re-entered the home, then came out and had a “confrontation” with police, which ended with him being shot.

The OSBI is still investigating the shooting.

7News has requested the body camera footage of the incident through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The full 911 calls can be heard above.

