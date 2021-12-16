Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

911 calls released in deadly Lawton officer-involved shooting

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Caitlin Williams
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The 911 calls connected to this month’s deadly officer-involved shooting of Quadry Sanders in Lawton have been released.

In one of the calls, a woman can be heard telling dispatch ”I don’t want anybody to get shot.”

According to the calls, a person inside the home at northwest Lincoln Avenue made four separate calls to police all on that same day.

The first call came around 4:30 in the morning, and the person making the call said that Sanders was in the home making threats.

A second call from the house came a little before 2 p.m., concerning another person, not Sanders, who had broken in and was making threats.

Then, at 8:30 that evening, the person called 911 again, telling dispatch that Sanders was in the home again, this time carrying a gun with a silencer.

Dispatch: “And tell me exactly what happened.”

Caller: “Y’all have been called out to the house several times for a violation of a protective order, he’s in the house right now with a gun. I said I was leaving to pick up my kids and called you guys, but he is in the house with a gun and he is a felon.”

A fourth call came 30 minutes later, when the caller repeated their request for police.

On each call, the caller told dispatch that Sanders was violating a protective order filed against him in October.

Dispatch: “How did he get in the house?”

Caller “He walked in the door.”

Dispatch: “Okay, does he have the firearm out?”

Caller: “Yes.”

Dispatch: “Where are you now?”

Caller: “Not at the house still, but he is still in the house with a gun.”

After that call, police arrived on the scene, which is when OSBI said Sanders exited, then re-entered the home, then came out and had a “confrontation” with police, which ended with him being shot.

The OSBI is still investigating the shooting.

7News has requested the body camera footage of the incident through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The full 911 calls can be heard above.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire that broke out in Comanche County is now under control.
Evacuation order rescinded; fire under control in Comanche County
The 86,000 square foot facility is set to be located in between 3rd St. and Lake Helen in Elmer...
Lawton Youth Sports Complex to be located in Elmer Thomas Park
Lawton Police were called Tuesday to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on Cache Road.
One taken to hospital after motorcycle, car crash on Cache Road
COVID-19 outbreak occurs in Walters Public Schools
Warrant issued for Lawton man who pulled knife

Latest News

So far, there have been 684,579 confirmed cases statewide since the pandemic began.
1,301 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
Jerry Drake Varnell
Conviction upheld for man who plotted to blow up OKC bank
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on this Thursday, December 16th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: December 16th
A look at what's making headlines in Texoma on this Thursday, December 16th.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: December 16th